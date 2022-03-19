March 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of March.

NAMES

Madina Begaliyeva (1899-1974) - State figure, first Kazakh female engineer.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Urdinsk three-year pedagogical course, Urdinsk Party Soviet School, All-Union Academy of Industry.

Birzhan Nurymbetov (1968) - prominent political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Almaty Economics and Statistics Academy.

Between 2019 and 2021, he was Minister of Labor and Social Protection of People of Kazakhstan.

Umit Shayakhmetova (1969) - Chairwoman of the Board of the People's Bank of Kazkahstan.

Born in Alma-Ata city, she graduated from the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia, received her MBA from Rutgers University.

She took up her current post in January 2009.

Baurzhan Baibek (1974) - Statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Lübeck Academy of Music, Central Asian University.

Between 2015 and 2019 he was Mayor of Almaty city.

In 2019 and 2022 he was First Deputy of the Chairman of Nur Otan Party.

Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov (1976) - Kazakh boxer, honored master of sport of Kazakhstan in boxing.

Born in Chimkentsk region, he graduated from the Faculty of Physical Culture and Sports of South Kazakhstan State University, Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Mukhtarkhan is the champion of the 1998 Asian Games, silver medalist of the 1999 World Amateur Boxing Championships, 2000 Summer Olympics, 2003 Afro-Asian Games, bronze medalist of 2004 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships.

Ruslan Sakeev (1978) - Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of People of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law University, Bolashak Karaganda Institute of Actual Education.

He took up his current post in October 2021.



