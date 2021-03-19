March 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of March.

NAMES

(1899-1974) is the public official, the first female Kazakh engineer.

Born in West Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the All-Union Industrial Academy.

Birzhan Nurymbetov (1968) is the leading political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, Almaty Academy of Economics’ and Statistics.





(1969) is the Chairman of the Board at Halyk Bank JSC.

Born in Alma-Ata is a graduate of the Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University (UDN), Rutgers University, the US.

Has been working since January 2009.













(1974) is the 1Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party.

Born in Alma-Ata is a graduate of the Lübeck Academy of Music (Bolashak Scholarship), Central Asian University.

Has been appointed to the post in June 2019.













(1976) is a Kazakh boxer, merited master of sports of Kazakhstan, president of the Kokpar republican federation.

Born in Chimkent region is a graduate of the physical culture and sport department, South Kazakhstan State University, Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

He the champion of the Asian Games, holder of silver medal of World Championship (Houston, 1999), Olympic Games in Sydney (2000), I Afro-American Games, holder of bronze medal of Asian Championships (2004).

(1978) is the CEO at Birgemiz Public Fund.

Graduate form the Kazakh State Law University, Bolashak Karaganda Institute.

Has been serving since last March.