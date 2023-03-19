Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    19 March 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 19.

    1931 – The first and one of the leading medical universities of the country - Kazakh Medical University – is set up. On January 11, 1989, the university is named after S.D.Asfendiyarov. In 2001, the educational institution is granted the status of the Kazakh National Medical University.

    1996 – The 1st session of the Supreme Judicial Council of Kazakhstan is held under the chairmanship of the President of Kazakhstan.

    2001 – State Program of Astana city’s Socio-Economic Development is adopted. The goal of the program is to offer a package of measures on harmonious development of the Kazakh capital as an administrative and business center of Kazakhstan, raising the capital’s consolidating role in socio-economic and spiritual life of the country.

    2014 – A monument to outstanding Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev is unveiled in Beijing.

    2017 – Kazakhstani Sungat Zakarin and Aslan Kanatbek win the World Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Athens, Greece. The event brought together around 1,000 athletes from 45 countries of the world.

    2018 – Kazakhstan’s No 1 Mikhail Kukushkin becomes a champion of the Irving Challenger with a prize fund of $150,000.

    2019 –Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the people of Kazakhstan and announces his resignation as the Head of state. Under the country’s Constitution, the powers of the Head of State are transferred to the Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    2021 – A monument to well-known public figure, writer and translator Herold Belger is unveiled in Almaty.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10