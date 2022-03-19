Go to the main site
    March 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    19 March 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 19.

    EVENTS

    1931 - The 1st and one of the leading medical universities of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh National Medical University, is established.

    1996 – The 1st session of the Supreme Judicial Council of Kazakhstan takes place. It was chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    2005 – The Astana socioeconomic development state-run program is approved.

    2007 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the highest state prize of Qatar – The Order of Independence.

    2013 – The Alley of Financiers of Kazakhstan opens in the park of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty.

    2013 – Air Astana’s Embraer 190 carrier is named after People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prize and Tarlan Prize Amina Umirzakova.

    2014 – A monument to the outstanding Kazakh poet, Abai, unveils in Beijing, China.

    2015 – The Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) holds a solemn opening of the Astana conference hall located on the first floor of the SCO Secretariat's building.

    2017 – Sungat Zakarin and Aslan Kanatbek of Kazakhstan win the top honors at the World Jiu-Jitsu Youth Championships in the Athens, Greece.

    2018 – Kazakhstan’s No1 Mikhail Kukushkin wins the ATP Challenger Irving with a prize fund of USD 150,000.

    2019 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the nation to declare his resignation. According to the Constitution, the presidential powers are delegated to Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    2021 – The Kazakh National Bank puts into circulation the QAZAQSTANNYŃ ASTANASY - NUR-SULTAN commemorative coins.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

