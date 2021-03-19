March 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 19.

EVENTS

1931 - The first and one of the leading medical universities of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh National Medical University, is established. On January 11, 1989, it named after Sanzhar Asfendiyarov. In 2001, it obtains the status of the Kazakh National Medical University.

1996 – The first session of the Supreme Judicial Council of Kazakhstan chaired by the First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev takes place.

2007 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev receives the highest state award of Qatar – The Order of Independence.

2013 – The Alley of Financiers of Kazakhstan is unveiled in Almaty city in the park of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2014 – A monument to the outstanding Kazakh poet Abai is unveiled in Beijing, China.

2015 – The Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) holds a solemn opening of the first national-style conference hall «Astana» located on the first floor of the SCO Secretariat's building.

2017 – Sungat Zakarin and Aslan Kanatbek of Kazakhstan become champions of the World Jiu-Jitsu Youth Championships in the Athens, Greece. The event brings together some 1,000 athletes from 45 countries of the world.

2018 – Kazakhstan’s No1 in tennis Mikhail Kukushkin wins ATP Challenger Irving with a prize fund of $150,000.

2019 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the nation to announce his decision to step down as the Head of State. As per the Constitution, his powers are delegated to Chairman of the Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.