Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 18. Today's Birthdays

    18 March 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of March.

    Ualikhan KALIZHANOV (1948)– writer, journalist, member of the Presidium of the Kazakhstan Academy of Sciences, Laureate of the Chokan Valikhanov Prize.






    Tolymbek ALIMBEKULY (1954) – satirist, member of the Union of Writers and Journalists of Kazakhstan, Laureate of the Prize of the Kazakhstan Journalists Union.


    Yerlan Kozhaheldiyev (1954)– honored figure of Kazakhstan’s journalism. In different years he was an editor of the Kazakh Radio (1978-1987), Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation (1987-2002), and at Kazinform International News Agency (2022 - 2022).

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10