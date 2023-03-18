March 18. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of March.

– writer, journalist, member of the Presidium of the Kazakhstan Academy of Sciences, Laureate of the Chokan Valikhanov Prize.





















– satirist, member of the Union of Writers and Journalists of Kazakhstan, Laureate of the Prize of the Kazakhstan Journalists Union.

Yerlan Kozhaheldiyev (1954)– honored figure of Kazakhstan’s journalism. In different years he was an editor of the Kazakh Radio (1978-1987), Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation (1987-2002), and at Kazinform International News Agency (2022 - 2022).