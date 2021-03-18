March 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of March.

NAMES

Valikhan Kalizhanov (1948) is the writer, journalist, member of the presidium of the Kazakh National Academy of Sciences, laureate of the Valikhanov Prize.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov State University.

Tolymbek Alimbekuly (1954) is the satirist, member of the Kazakhstan Union of Writers and Kazakhstan Union of Journalists, Laureate of the prizes of the Union of Journalists.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Unzila Shapak (1973) is the member of the Kazakh Constitutional Council.

Born in Mongolia is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, postgraduate studies at the Buketov Karaganda State University, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, Karaganda Economics University.

Has been serving since March 2016.









Akerke Akhmetova(1975) is the Vice Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau Teacher’s Training Institute, Buketov Karaganda State University, Kokshetau University, Public Administration Academy under the President, Sheffield University, the UK.

Has been working since September 2019.









Akynali Darmenov (1978) is the head of the Beissenov Karaganda Academy of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

Born in Kustanay region is the graduate of the Almaty Law Institute of the Kazakh Interior Ministry, Academy of the Kazakh Interior Ministry, The George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies (Leaders program in advanced security studies), Cambridge University.

Has been serving since January 2019.



