March 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

18 March 2023, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 18.

EVENTS

1997 - The Kazakh Government makes a decision to create the Higher Military College of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

2004- The Republican Space Communication Center is set up.

2013- The Society of Foreign Consuls grants certificates to recognize the contribution of representatives of a number of countries, including Kazakhstani dana Kapparova.

2016 - The Association of Diplomats of Kazakhstan is set up.

2017 - Kazakhstan's Special Olympics team made up of 28 athletes takes part in the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

2017 - Kazakhstani boxers Azamat Issakulov, Abilkhan Amankul, Vassiliy Levit, and Kamshybek Kunkabayev win gold medals at the Chemiepokal Boxing Tournament in Halle, Germany.

2019- The International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) issues the Manas epic poem in Latin graphics.

2020- The National Museum of India holds the exhibition «Great Steppe: Time. Space. Culture» as part of the international project «The Procession of the Golden Man through the World's Museum» in New Delhi.

2021- The unveiling of the Abai Square and Monument is held in Istanbul, Türkiye.


