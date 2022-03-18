March 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 18.

DATES

World Sleep Day is an annual event, intended to be a celebration of sleep and a call to action on important issues related to sleep, including medicine, education, social aspects and driving. It is organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society and aims to lessen the burden of sleep problems on society through better prevention and management of sleep disorders.

EVENTS

1997 - The Kazakh Government adopts a decision to create the Higher Military College of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

2004 - The Republican Space Communication Center is established.

2013 - The Society of Foreign Consuls grants certificates to recognize the contribution of representatives of a number of countries, including Kazakhstani dana Kapparova.

2016 - The Association of Diplomats of Kazakhstan is set up.

2017 - Kazakhstan's Special Olympics team made up of 28 athletes takes part in the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

2017 - Kazakhstani boxers Azamat Issakulov, Abilkhan Amankul, Vassiliy Levit, and Kamshybek Kunkabayev win gold medals at the Chemiepokal Boxing Tournament in Halle, Germany.

2019 - The International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) issues the Manas epic poem in Latin graphics.

2020 - The National Museum of India holds the exhibition «Great Steppe: Time. Space. Culture» as part of the international project «The Procession of the Golden Man through the World's Museum» in New Delhi.

2021 - The unveiling of the Abai Square and Monument takes place in Istanbul, Turkey.