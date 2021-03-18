Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 March 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 18.

EVENTS

1997 - Kazakh Government takes a decision on setting up the Higher Military College of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

2004 - The Republican Space Communications Centre is established.

2006 - A presentation of the Baiterek Club of Kazakh students studying in Czech Republic takes place in Prague.

2013 - The Society of Foreign Consuls in New York (SoFC) awards representatives of several states certificates of recognition. Dana Kapparova of Kazakhstan is awarded the certificate.

2016 - The Association of Kazakhstan's Diplomats is founded.

2017 - The Special Olympics of Kazakhstan national team, consisting of 28 athletes, takes part in the World Winter Special Olympics in Austria.

2017 - Kazakh boxers Azamat Isakulov, Abilkhan Amankul, Vasiliy Levit and Kamshybek Kunkabayev win golden medals at the annual Chemistry Cup in Halle, Germany. Founded in 1970 it is held annually.

2019 - The International Turkic Academy TWESCO publishes the epic Manas in Roman script. This variant of the manuscript is published by the Turkic Academy for the first time as a scientific paper in Roman script.

2020 - The Great Steppe: Time, Space. Culture. exhibition opens at the National Museum of India in New Delhi organized within the Rukhani Janghyru program.


