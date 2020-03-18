March 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 18.

EVENTS

2004 - The Republican Space Communications Centre is established.

2006 - A presentation of the Baiterek Club of Kazakh students studying in Czech takes place in Prague.

2013 - The Society of Foreign Consuls in New York (SoFC) awards certificates of recognition to representatives of several states. This document was awarded to Dana Kapparova of Kazakhstan.

2016 - The Association of Kazakhstan's Diplomats is founded.

2017 - The Special Olympics Kazakhstan national team, consisting of 28 athletes, takes part in the World Winter Special Olympics in Austria.

2017 - Kazakh boxers Azamat Isakulov, Abilkhan Amankul, Vasiliy Levit and Kamshybek Kunkabayev win golden medals at the annual Chemistry Cup in Halle, Germany.

2019 - The International Turkic Academy TWESCO publishes the epic Manas in Latin.



