Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    18 March 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 18.

    EVENTS

    2004 - The Republican Space Communications Centre is established.

    2006 - A presentation of the Baiterek Club of Kazakh students studying in Czech takes place in Prague.

    2013 - The Society of Foreign Consuls in New York (SoFC) awards certificates of recognition to representatives of several states. This document was awarded to Dana Kapparova of Kazakhstan.

    2016 - The Association of Kazakhstan's Diplomats is founded.

    2017 - The Special Olympics Kazakhstan national team, consisting of 28 athletes, takes part in the World Winter Special Olympics in Austria.

    2017 - Kazakh boxers Azamat Isakulov, Abilkhan Amankul, Vasiliy Levit and Kamshybek Kunkabayev win golden medals at the annual Chemistry Cup in Halle, Germany.

    2019 - The International Turkic Academy TWESCO publishes the epic Manas in Latin.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region