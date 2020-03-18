Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Alzhanova Raushan
18 March 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 18.

EVENTS

2004 - The Republican Space Communications Centre is established.

2006 - A presentation of the Baiterek Club of Kazakh students studying in Czech takes place in Prague.

2013 - The Society of Foreign Consuls in New York (SoFC) awards certificates of recognition to representatives of several states. This document was awarded to Dana Kapparova of Kazakhstan.

2016 - The Association of Kazakhstan's Diplomats is founded.

2017 - The Special Olympics Kazakhstan national team, consisting of 28 athletes, takes part in the World Winter Special Olympics in Austria.

2017 - Kazakh boxers Azamat Isakulov, Abilkhan Amankul, Vasiliy Levit and Kamshybek Kunkabayev win golden medals at the annual Chemistry Cup in Halle, Germany.

2019 - The International Turkic Academy TWESCO publishes the epic Manas in Latin.


Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
