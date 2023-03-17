March 17. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of March.

NAMES

(1921-2011) is the first Kazakh female qualified film director, an honored art worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region is a graduate of the Almaty theatre school, the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography.

Since 1964 worked as a film director at the KazakhFilm Studio. Authored a monograph Black and white cinematography.

(1938-2011) is an expert of Kazakh linguistics, DLitt, professor, corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, member of the Writers' Union and Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, received a doctoral degree at the Kirov Kazakh State University.

(1971) is a representative of the defence establishment of Kazakhstan, Major- General.

Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Almaty Higher All-Troops Command College, Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

(1976) is the chairman of the military court of Shymkent garrison.

Born in Shymkent is a graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

Has been serving since 2018.