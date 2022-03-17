Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 17. Today's Birthdays

    17 March 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of March.

    NAMES

    Dariga Tnalina (1921-2011) – the first Kazakh female film director , honored artist of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Akmola region, she graduated from the Almaty Theatre College, Theatre Faculty and Directing Faculty of the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography.

    Tnalina had episodic roles in several films. Between 1954 and 1958, she worked as a director at Mosfilm, where she took part in shooting several films. In 1964, she joined Kazakhfilm as a director.

    Myrzatai Sergaliyev (1938-2011) – the Kazakh language specialist, PhD, Prof, corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, member of the Unions of Writers and Journalists of Kazakhstan.

    Born in North Kazakhstan region, he had his bachelor's degree from completed postgraduate studies at the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Nurlan Kashaganov (1971) – representative of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Major General.

    Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Almaty Higher Combined-Arms Command School, Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Faculty of the General Staff of the Military Academy of Belarus.

    Berik Karim (1976) – member of the Military Court of the Shymkent Garrison.

    Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Karaganda Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    He took up his current post in October 2018.

    Ruslan Khambarov (1988) - first deputy governor of Aktobe region.

    Born in Taraz city, Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kazakh Institute of Management, Economics, and Strategic Research, received his master's degree at Turan Astana University.

    He was appointed to his recent post in April 2021.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 9. Today’s Birthdays
    June 8. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023