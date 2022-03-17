March 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of March.

NAMES

– the first Kazakh female film director , honored artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region, she graduated from the Almaty Theatre College, Theatre Faculty and Directing Faculty of the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography.

Tnalina had episodic roles in several films. Between 1954 and 1958, she worked as a director at Mosfilm, where she took part in shooting several films. In 1964, she joined Kazakhfilm as a director.

– the Kazakh language specialist, PhD, Prof, corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, member of the Unions of Writers and Journalists of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he had his bachelor's degree from completed postgraduate studies at the Kirov Kazakh State University.

– representative of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Major General.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Almaty Higher Combined-Arms Command School, Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Faculty of the General Staff of the Military Academy of Belarus.

– member of the Military Court of the Shymkent Garrison.

Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Karaganda Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in October 2018.

- first deputy governor of Aktobe region.

Born in Taraz city, Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kazakh Institute of Management, Economics, and Strategic Research, received his master's degree at Turan Astana University.

He was appointed to his recent post in April 2021.