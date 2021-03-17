Go to the main site
    March 17. Today's Birthdays

    17 March 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of March.

    Dariga Tnalina (1921-2011) – the first female film director in Kazakhstan, honored artist of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Akmola region, she graduated from the Almaty Theatre College, Theatre Faculty and Directing Faculty of the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography.

    Tnalina played episodic roles in several films. Between 1954 and 1958, she worked as a director at Mosfilm, where she took part in shooting several films. In 1964, she joined Kazakhfilm as a director.


    Myrzatai Sergaliyev (1938-2011) – the Kazakh language specialist, PhD, Prof, corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, member of the Unions of Writers and Journalists of Kazakhstan.

    Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Philological faculty of the Kirov Kazakh State University, the completed postgraduate studies at the same university.



    Nurlan Kashaganov (1971) – a representative of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Major General. Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Almaty Higher Combined-Arms Command School, Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Faculty of the General Staff of the Military Academy of Belarus.




    Berik Karim (1976) – a representative of the Military Court of the Shymkent Garrison.

    Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Karaganda Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

