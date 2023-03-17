March 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 17.

EVENTS

1990 – The constitutive congress of the Koreans of Kazakhstan takes place in Almaty. The republican association of Korean cultural centres of Kazakhstan was established then.

1994 – The Kazakh Foreign Ministry sends a note on Kazakhstan's recognition of independence of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

1995 – The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan is founded.

1995 – The Altyn Zhuldyz (The Golden Star) national mass media award is inaugurated in Kazakhstan.

2005 – The Kazcosmos National Company JSC is established. In 2007 was referred to as Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC.

2011 – The Buiratau State National Nature Park is set up to preserve unique steppe ecosystems of Central Kazakhstan's hillocky area. It is located in the territory of Yereimentau district, Akmola region, and Osakarovka district, Karaganda region. it covers 88,968 hectares.

2014 – The National Bank of Kazakhstan puts into circulation a commemorative silver coin «2014 FIFA World Cup BrazilTM».

2016 – A solemn opening ceremony of the branch of the Zhansaya Abdumalik Chess Academy takes place in Almaty. Almost 100 children from low-income families attend classes free of charge.

2017 – A solemn awarding ceremony of the 1st National TV Award Tumar takes place in Astana.

2018 – The OECD Council approves Kazakhstan's application to join the Organization's Steel Committee.

2019– Kazakhstan’s Samal Yeslyamova wins the Best Actress at the Asian Film Awards Academy for her role in Ayka.

2021 – A postage stamp dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence is released in Estonia.