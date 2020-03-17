March 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 17.

EVENTS

1990 - The constitutive congress of the Koreans of Kazakhstan takes place in Almaty. The republican association of Korean cultural centers of Kazakhstan was established then.

1994 - The Kazakh Foreign Ministry sends a note of Kazakhstan's recognition of independence of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

1995 - Altyn Zhuldyz (The Golden Star) national mass media award is inaugurated.

2000 - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Great order of merit for services rendered to the Republic of Austria for merits in strengthening of friendly ties between Austria and Kazakhstan.

2005 - The Kazcosmos National Company JSC is established, lately referred to as Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC.

2012 - Nine cities of the republic, including eight cities from East Kazakhstan, joined the three cities of Kazakhstan (Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey), members of the international organization Mayors for Peace.

2014 - The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan issues a commemorative silver coin of «proof» quality «2014 FIFA World Cup BrazilTM» with a face value of 100 tenge.

2017 - A solemn award ceremony of the 1st National TV Award Tumar takes place in Astana.

2018 - The OECD Council approves Kazakhstan's application to join the Organization's Steel Committee.

2019 - Kazakh actress Samal Yeslyamova won the prestigious Best Female Actress award at the 71st Cannes Film Festival for her role in «Ayka» directed by Sergey Dvortsevoy. The 34-year-old actress walked on the stage as Cate Blanchett, heading the jury of this year’s Cannes, announced the winner. She was born in 1984 in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region. In 2011 Yeslyamova graduated from the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS), a leading theatre arts university in Europe and the largest in Russia.



