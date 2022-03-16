March 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of March.

NAMES

Tolegen Imangaziyev (1874-1938) is the teacher, participant of the Alash Movement, member of the Alash Party, Western Alashorda.

Born in Ural region is the graduate of the Ural two-year Russian-Kazakh College, Orenburg school for teachers of the Russian-Kazakh schools.

Meirkhan Abdildin (1938-2012) is the prominent Kazakh physicist, Doctor of Science (Physics and Mathematics), professor, corresponding member of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, founder of Kazakhstan's relativity theory and gravitation school.

Born in the Altai Territory is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Kaldarbek Naimanbayev (1939-2004) is the renowned Kazakhstan's writer and public figure.

Born in Chimkent region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

His first book was issued in 1965.

Shaltai Smagulov (1949-2003) is the prominent scientist, mathematician, Doctor of Science (Physics and Mathematics), professor, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, and academician of the Engineering Academy of Kazakhstan.

Graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Malika Bekturova (1983) is the CEO at Green Mine Company.

Born in Karaganda city is the graduate of the Kentucky University, the Abai Almaty State University and the Korea Development Institute.

Has been working since last December.



