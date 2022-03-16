Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 16. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 March 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of March.

NAMES

photo

Tolegen Imangaziyev (1874-1938) is the teacher, participant of the Alash Movement, member of the Alash Party, Western Alashorda.

Born in Ural region is the graduate of the Ural two-year Russian-Kazakh College, Orenburg school for teachers of the Russian-Kazakh schools.

photo

Meirkhan Abdildin (1938-2012) is the prominent Kazakh physicist, Doctor of Science (Physics and Mathematics), professor, corresponding member of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, founder of Kazakhstan's relativity theory and gravitation school.

Born in the Altai Territory is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

photo

Kaldarbek Naimanbayev (1939-2004) is the renowned Kazakhstan's writer and public figure.

Born in Chimkent region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

His first book was issued in 1965.

photo

Shaltai Smagulov (1949-2003) is the prominent scientist, mathematician, Doctor of Science (Physics and Mathematics), professor, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, and academician of the Engineering Academy of Kazakhstan.

Graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

photo

Malika Bekturova (1983) is the CEO at Green Mine Company.

Born in Karaganda city is the graduate of the Kentucky University, the Abai Almaty State University and the Korea Development Institute.

Has been working since last December.


