March 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of March.

NAMES

Teacher, participant of the Alash Movement, member of the Alash Party, Western Alashorda(1874-1938) was born in Ural region. He was a graduate of the Ural two-year Russian-Kazakh College, Orenburg school for teachers of the Russian-Kazakh schools. He was actively involved in the creation of the system of self-government after the February Revolution of 1917. He was executed in 1938 for his ties with religious activists and rehabilitated in 1991.

Prominent Kazakh physicist, Doctor of Science (Physics and Mathematics), professor, corresponding member of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, founder of Kazakhstan's relativity theory and gravitation school(1938-2012) was born in the Altai Territory. He was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He worked for many prominent universities, including the Leningrad State University and the Kazakh State University.

Well-known Kazakhstan's writer and public figure(1939-2004) was born in Chimkent region. He was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career he worked at several newspapers and magazines. He also was the Second and later the First Secretary of the Kazakhstan Writers Union. His first book was published in 1965.

Prominent scientist, mathematician, Doctor of Science (Physics and Mathematics), professor, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, and academician of the

Engineering Academy of Kazakhstan(1949-2003) was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his career he held several posts at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Deputy akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan citywas born in 1983 in Karaganda city. She is a graduate of the Kentucky University, the Abai Almaty State University and the Korea Development Institute. She worked at the Ministry of Finance, the Minister of Economy and Budget Planning, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Transport and Communications. She was appointed to her recent post in March 2019.