March 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 16.

EVENTS

1940- The District Theatre is opened as the Regional Kazakh Drama Theatre.

1992 - The Republican Guard of Kazakhstan is established.

1998 - The Altynsarin Scientific Research Institute of Education Problems is renamed into the Altynsarin Kazakh Academy of Education.

2009 - The presentation of the Alashorda documentary is held in Almaty.

2012- The unique exhibition titled «Nomads and their ties: ancient art and culture of Kazakhstan» is opened at the Institute for the Study of the Ancient World of New York University.

2016- The official procedure of handing over the letters of intention of Kazakhstan to join the Hague Conference to the reps of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands as part of the meeting of the General Affairs and Policy Council of the Hague Conference on Private International Law takes place.

2018- A meeting of the foreign ministers of the guarantor countries of the Astana Process to regulate the situation in Syria takes place.

2018- The Kazakh film Road to the Mother wins the Best Feature Film award at the New York Film Festival.

2021- The National Committee for Protection of Non-Tangible Cultural Heritage under the National Commission of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO becomes a partner organization of the ichLinks project

2022 – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivers his state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan: «New Kazakhstan: The Path of Renewal and Modernization».