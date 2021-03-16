March 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 16.

EVENTS

1932 – The Zhambyl district theatre opens. In 1940 it was reformed to the Regional Kazakh Drama Theatre. In 1945 was named after Abai.

1944 – Kokchetav region is established with the administrative centre in Kokchetav.

1944 – Taldy-Korgan region is established with the administrative centre in Taldy-Korgan.

1992 – The Republican Guard of Kazakhstan is founded as a separate military unit and reserve of the Armed Forces.

1998 – Altynsarin Education Problems Research Institute is reformed into the Altynsarin Kazakh Education Academy.

2009 – Alashorda documentary by Kalil Omarov is premiered in Almaty.

2012 – A unique exhibition themed Nomads and Networks: ancient art and culture of Kazakhstan unveils at The Institute for the Study of the Ancient World (ISAW) ,a center for advanced scholarly research and graduate education at New York University.

2016 – In the framework of the meeting of the Council for General Affairs and Politics of the Hague Conference on Private International Law, an official procedure was passed to transmit to the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands a letter of intent of the Republic of Kazakhstan to join the Hague Conference.

2018 – The foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, and Turkey, which are the guarantor countries of the Astana Process for Syrian peace settlement, meet in Astana.

2018 – Kazakh film «The Road to Mother» wins the Best Feature Film Award at WeLink Film Festival in New York City.

2019 – Kazakhstani Sergey Tkachenko sets a new record for Kazakhstan in ski jumping at the World Cup in Norway.



