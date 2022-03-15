Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 15. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 March 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of March.

NAMES

photo

Kanabek Baisseitov (1905-1979) is the singer, actor, playwright, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, one of the first film directors and founders of Kazakh Opera and Ballet Theater.

He was born in Almaty region. In 1927 joined the Kazakh Drama Theater troupe.

photo


Galymzhan Mukanov (1953-2007) is the poet, journalist and member of the Kazakhstan Writers Union. Born in 1953 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh Pedagogic Institute and the Almaty State Institute of Foreign Languages. He wrote and published his works in Kazakh, Russian and French. He is renowned for translating many works of foreign writers into Kazakh.

photo


Aiman Mussakhajayeva (1958) is the Rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts.

Born in 1958 in Almaty is the graduate of the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatoire. She is a world-renowned violinist and People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, prominent public figure and member of the jury of many international competitions and festivals.

Has been serving since May 1998.

photo


Marat Bissengaliyev (1962) is the well-known Kazakhstani violinist and conductor.

Born in 1962 in Almaty city is a graduate of the Baisseitova Republican Music School, the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory and the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory.

In 2003-2008 the West Kazakhstan Philharmonic Orchestra of Marat Bissengaliyev toured Kazakhstan, England, Italy, Poland, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Ukraine.

photo


Askar Dzhaparkulov (1981) is the director of the macroeconomic policy department of Eurasian Economic Commission.

Graduated from the Dulati Taraz State University, Gumilyov Eurasian National University, University of Leicester.

Has been acting November 2020.


