March 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 15.

EVENTS

1991 – The Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic signs a presidential decree declaring the day of the spring equinox March 22 the national spring holiday Nauryz meiramy.

1999 – Kazakhstan signs the Law on State Secrets, defining the legal basis and single system of protection of state secrets to ensure the national security,

2002 – The national company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy is set up.

2010 – The first branch of Al Hilal Islamic Bank opens in Kazakhstan.

2014 – Then President of Hungary János Áder awards eminent Kazakh artist-restorer, founder and head of the scientific restoration laboratory ‘Ostrov Krym,’ member of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan, academician of the Academy of Painters of Kazakhstan with the Knight's Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit.

2016 – Kazakh banknote of 20,000 tenge is recognized the best in terms of the design technologies used and protection at the international regional banknotes contest held as part of the high security printing conference in Bucharest, Romania.

2017 – Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin is featured on the cover of one of the oldest magazines Boxing News. The article was devoted to the fight Golovkin vs. Jacobs held March 18 at MSG in New York.

2018 – Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives the Kazakhstani Dostyk Order of first degree.

2018 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announce the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan open.

2018 – The joint statement of the Heads of the Central Asian countries on the occasion of Nauryz holiday is adopted.

2019 – The first Central Asian Economic Forum takes place.

2020 – Kazakhstan declares a state of emergency for a period from March 16 to April 15, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 – Kazakhstani Imanbek Zeikenov’s remix of Roses’ Saint Jhn wins the Grammy.

2022 – Kazakhstan takes first place on the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships medal standings with a total of 44 medals, including 13 gold, 14 silver, and 17 bronze.