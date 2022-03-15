Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 March 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 15.

EVENTS

1922 – Moiyldy resort opens in Pavlodar region.

1991 – The President of the Kazakh SSR signs a decree «On the national spring holiday Nauryz meiramy». March 22 is declared the Nauryz meiramy.

1999 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the Law «On State secrets».

2002 – Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company CJSC is founded. In 2004 Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company CJSC is reformed to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC.

2010 – The first branch of the first Islamic bank Al Hilal opens in Kazakhstan.

2016 – A unique theatrical museum opens at the Abai Opera and Ballet Theatre.

2017 – Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin appears on the Boxing News journal cover page, published since 1909.

2018 – Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev awards Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Dostyk Order, I degree.

2018 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev declare the opening of the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan.

2019 –The first Central Asian Economic Forum takes place to debate further development of regional cooperation, boost trade and explore transport and communications complex potential, raise the region’s tourist attractiveness.

2020 – Kazakhstan imposes the state of emergency since 08:00 March 16, 2020 until April 15, 2020 to protect people’s health and lives in Kazakhstan as the WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic.

2021 – Kazakhstan's Imanbek Zeikenov wins the Best Remixed Recording Award at the 63rd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
