    March 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    15 March 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 15.

    EVENTS

    1922 – Moiyldy resort opens in Pavlodar region.

    1991 – The President of the Kazakh SSR signs a decree On the national spring holiday Nauryz meiramy. March 22 is declared the Nauryz meiramy.

    1999 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs Law On State secrets.

    2004 – Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company CJSC is reformed to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC.

    2010 – The first branch of the first Islamic bank Al Hilal opens in Kazakhstan.

    2016 – A unique theatrical museum opens at the Abai Opera and Ballet Theatre.

    2017 – Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin appears on the Boxing News journal cover page, published since 1909.

    2018 – Head of State Nursutan Nazarbayev awards Uzbek President of Shavkat Mirziyoyev Dostyk Order I degree.

    2018 – Kazakh President Nursutan Nazarbayev andUzbek President of Shavkat Mirziyoyev declare opening of the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan.

    2019 –The first Central Asian Economic Forum takes place.

    2020 – Kazakhstan imposes the state of emergency since 08:00 March 16, 2020 until April 15, 2020 to protect people’s health and lives in Kazakhstan as the WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

