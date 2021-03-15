Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 March 2021, 07:00
March 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 15.

EVENTS

1922 – Moiyldy resort opens in Pavlodar region.

1991 – The President of the Kazakh SSR signs a decree On the national spring holiday Nauryz meiramy. March 22 is declared the Nauryz meiramy.

1999 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs Law On State secrets.

2004 – Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company CJSC is reformed to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC.

2010 – The first branch of the first Islamic bank Al Hilal opens in Kazakhstan.

2016 – A unique theatrical museum opens at the Abai Opera and Ballet Theatre.

2017 – Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin appears on the Boxing News journal cover page, published since 1909.

2018 – Head of State Nursutan Nazarbayev awards Uzbek President of Shavkat Mirziyoyev Dostyk Order I degree.

2018 – Kazakh President Nursutan Nazarbayev andUzbek President of Shavkat Mirziyoyev declare opening of the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan.

2019 –The first Central Asian Economic Forum takes place.

2020 – Kazakhstan imposes the state of emergency since 08:00 March 16, 2020 until April 15, 2020 to protect people’s health and lives in Kazakhstan as the WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana