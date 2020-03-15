March 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 15.

EVENTS

1922 – Moiyldy resort opens its doors 15 km northeast of Pavlodar city. It is located in Kulyndy desert.

1991 – The decree of the President of the Kazakh Soviet Socialistic Republic «On national holiday of spring Nauryz meiramy» is signed. It institutes Nauryz holiday countrywide.

1999 – President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inks the Law «On state secrets».

2002 – CJSC «National Company «Kazakh Temir Zholy» is established.

2010 – The branch of the first Islamic bank Al Hilal is unveiled in Kazakhstan.

2016 – Kazakhstani banknote worth 20,000 is recognized for its design at the Pan-European High Security Printing Conference in Bucharest, Romania.

2017 – Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin appears on the cover of the oldest magazine Boxing News. The issue is dedicated to Gennady Golovkin vs Danny Jacobs fight at the MSG in New York.

2018 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev awards Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with Dostyk I order. Nazarbayev and Mirziyoyev declare the start of the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan.