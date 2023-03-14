Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 14. Today's Birthdays

14 March 2023, 08:00
March 14. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of March.

photo

Muslim ABDULLIN(1916-1996) – singer, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR

photo

Kalikhan ISKAKOV (1935-1996) – writer, playwright, Honored Worker of Art of Kazakhstan.

photo

Tynys UTEBAYEV (1944-2017) – well-known Kazakh newsreader, TV journalist

photo

Margulan BEKTURGANOV (1969) – Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

photo

Bakhtiyar ARTAYEV (1983) – Kazakhstani boxer, Olympic champion, world’s 10-time champion, Merited Master of Sports of Kazakhstan.
