March 14. Today's Birthdays

- singer (lyric tenor), people's artist of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Kazakh Studio at the Moscow Conservatory.

From 1939 to 1970 he was a soloist at the Kazakh Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Abai. In 1970 and 1996 he was a creative director at Kazakh concert.

- poet, writer.

Born in Kaskelen city, Alma-Ata region, he graduated from the Philological Faculty of the Kiro Kazakh State University.

Throughout many years he worked for regional and republican newspapers as well as in the editorial office of the Kazakh radio broadcasting. He started his creative work in 1975.

He authored several collections of poetry.

- writer, playwright, and honored worker of art of Kazkahstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Journalism Faculty of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, high screenwriting courses at the State Cinematography Committee of the Council of Ministers of the USSR.

Between 1967 and 1972 he worked as a senior editor at the Sh.Aimanov Kazakhfilm film studio. In 1972 he worked in the Union of Writers of Kazkahstan.

His works were translated into Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Tajik, Chechen, Russian, and Ukrainian languages.

- prominent Kazakh dictor, TV journalist.

He was born in Uzbekistan. He hosted the first TV programme in the Kazakh language in Uzbekistan «Zamandas» in 1967. He dedicated over 40 years of his life to the development of television in Kazakhstan. He was among the first TV journalists to interview First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev after the latter's sworn-in ceremony in 1991.

- judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Al-Farabi State National University.

He took up his recent post in Match 2020.

- State inspector at the Administration of the President of Kazkahstan.

Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated for the Al-Farabi State National University, Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy.

He was appointed to his current post in 2019.

- Kazakh boxer, Olympic champion, 10-time champion of Kazakhstan, honored master of sport of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul city, he graduated from the Dulati Taraz State University majoring in law in 2007 and management in 2009, Physical Culture and Sport Faculty at the Kazakh Academy of Sport and Tourism.