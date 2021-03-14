March 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of March.

NAMES

(1916-1996) is a singer, People's Artist of Kazakh SSR.

Born in Semipalatinsk region (today's East Kazakhstan) is a graduate of the Kazakh studio at the Moscow Conservatoire.

(1928-1982) is a poet, writer.

Born in Alma-Ata region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was awarded Dzhambul republican prize.

(1935-2014) is a writer, playwright, merited artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, Higher scriptwriting courses at the State Committee of the USSR Council of Minister for cinematography in Moscow.

Iskakov took part in translating Lev Tolstoy's War and Peace and translated Kuprin's collection Garnet Bracelet into Kazakh. The works of Iskakov were translated into Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Tajik, Chechen, Russian and Ukrainian languages.

(1944-2017) is a well-known Kazakhstan's TV journalist.

He was born in Uzbekistan. In 1967 for the first time ever hosted the Zamandas program in Kazakh on Uzbek TV. He is one of the first TV journalists of Kazakhstan to have a chance to interview President of Kazakhstan after the swearing-in ceremony in 1991.

(1969) is a judge of the Kazakh Supreme Court.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been working since March 2020.

(1973) is a state inspector of the Presidential Administration.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, the USA.

Has been serving since 2019.

(1981) is a director of the Nur Otan Party Social Policy Institute.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, postgraduate studied at the Philosophy and Political Sciences Institute of the Science Committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.

Has been appointed to the post in January 2021.

(1983) is a Kazakh boxer, Olympic champion, ten-time champion of Kazakhstan, Honoured Master of Sports of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul is a graduate of the Dulati Taraz State University, Kazakh Sport and Tourism Academy.