Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 14. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 March 2021, 08:00
March 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of March.

NAMES

photo

Muslim Abdullin (1916-1996) is a singer, People's Artist of Kazakh SSR.

Born in Semipalatinsk region (today's East Kazakhstan) is a graduate of the Kazakh studio at the Moscow Conservatoire.

photo

Nurlan Alimkulov (1928-1982) is a poet, writer.

Born in Alma-Ata region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was awarded Dzhambul republican prize.

photo

Kalikhan Iskakov (1935-2014) is a writer, playwright, merited artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, Higher scriptwriting courses at the State Committee of the USSR Council of Minister for cinematography in Moscow.

Iskakov took part in translating Lev Tolstoy's War and Peace and translated Kuprin's collection Garnet Bracelet into Kazakh. The works of Iskakov were translated into Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Tajik, Chechen, Russian and Ukrainian languages.

photo

Tynys Utebayev (1944-2017) is a well-known Kazakhstan's TV journalist.

He was born in Uzbekistan. In 1967 for the first time ever hosted the Zamandas program in Kazakh on Uzbek TV. He is one of the first TV journalists of Kazakhstan to have a chance to interview President of Kazakhstan after the swearing-in ceremony in 1991.

photo

Margulan Bekturganov (1969) is a judge of the Kazakh Supreme Court.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been working since March 2020.

photo

Kuanysh Assylov (1973) is a state inspector of the Presidential Administration.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, the USA.

Has been serving since 2019.

photo

Madina Nurgaliyeva (1981) is a director of the Nur Otan Party Social Policy Institute.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, postgraduate studied at the Philosophy and Political Sciences Institute of the Science Committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.

Has been appointed to the post in January 2021.

photo

Bakhtiyar Artayev (1983) is a Kazakh boxer, Olympic champion, ten-time champion of Kazakhstan, Honoured Master of Sports of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul is a graduate of the Dulati Taraz State University, Kazakh Sport and Tourism Academy.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana