Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    14 March 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 14.

    EVENTS

    1921 - The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Turkestan adopts a decree renaming the city of Verny into Alma-Ata, the present-day Almaty.

    1930 – Ulan newspaper published on 5-6 pages of Zhas Alash newspaper sees the light for the first time. It encourages the Kazakh children to obtain decent education.

    1994 - The Kazakh State Law Institute is founded. In October 2001 it is reorganized into the Kazakh Humanitarian and Legal University.

    2004- The Astrophysics Research Center is established and in 2008 reorganized into JSC «National Space Research and Technologies Center».

    2005 – The first-ever Kondybayev Readings in memory of the unique researcher-culturologist Serikbol Kondybai are held.

    2014 - Kazinform International News Agency presents the Chinese version of its website via a video conference with Beijing.

    2016 – The first Kazakhstani-assembled Gazel Next vehicle is released in Semey.

    2018 - Kazakhstani skier Alexandr Kolyadin captures gold at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    April 3. Today's Birthdays
    April 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    April 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    April 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap