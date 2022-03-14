Go to the main site
    March 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    14 March 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 14.

    DATES

    International Day of Action For Rivers, observed on March 14 every year, is a day that is dedicated to saving, celebrating, and creating awareness about the importance of rivers.

    Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world. Pi (Greek letter «π») is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and eat pie.

    EVENTS

    1921 - The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Turkestan adopts a decree renaming the city of Verny into Alma-Ata, today's Almaty.

    1994 - The Kazakh State Law Institute is set up.

    2004 - The Astrophysics Research Center is established.

    2014 - The International News Agency Kazinform presents the Chinese version of its website via a video bridge with Beijing.

    2018 - Kazakhstani Alexandr Kolyadin wins the gold medal at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

