March 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 14.

EVENTS

1921 – Turkestan Republic central executive committee adopts a decree on renaming Verny as Alma-Ata, referred now to as Almaty.

1930 – Ulan Newspaper is published for the first time as inside newspaper of Zhas Alash newspaper. It is a republican newspaper for children and teens.

1994 – Kazakh State Law Institute is founded. On November 5, 1996 was reformed into Kazakh State Law University.

2004 – The Centre of Astrophysics Research is established. On January 22, 2008 was reformed into the National Centre of Space Research and Technologies.

2013 – Famous Kazakh violin player Marat Bissengaliyev is awarded Edward Elgar’s Prize and Golden Disc.

2014 – Kazinform International News Agency unveils the Chinese version of its website via video conference with Beijing.

2018 – Kazakhstan para skier Alexander Kolyadin wins gold at the 2018 Paralympic Games in PyeongChang.