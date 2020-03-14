Go to the main site
    March 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    14 March 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 14.

    EVENTS

    1921 – The Central Executive Committee of the Turkestan Republic decrees to rename Verny into Alma-Ata city. Nowadays it is called Almaty.

    1994 – The Kazakh State Law Institute is formed.

    2005 – The First Kondybayev Readings dedicated to the memory of researcher Serikbol Kondybai take place in Almaty city. He is renowned for inventing brand-new concepts in mythology, linguistics, history, geography, and culturology.

    2013 – Kazakhstani violin maestro Marat Bisengaliyev wins the Elgar Award for his contribution to the heritage of the British composer Sir Edward Elgar. The award is presented to Bisengaliyev at the Kazakh Embassy in Paris.

    2014 – Kazinform International News Agency unveils the Chinese version of its website via video conference with Beijing.

    2018 – Kazakhstan para skier Alexander Kolyadin wins gold at the 2018 Paralimpic Games in PyeongChang.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
