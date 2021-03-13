March 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of March.





(1913-1960) is a well-known Kazakh composer, People's Artist of the USSR, laureate of the USSR State Prize, one of the authors of the anthem of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Almaty teacher's training school.

Jointly with Evgenii Brusilovky and Lateef Hamidi, Tulebayev wrote the music to the State Anthem of Kazakh SSR (1945-1992) and the Anthem of Kazakhstan (1992-2006).

Nauryz Aidarov (1956) is the Deputy Secretary General of TURKPA.

Born in Taraz is the graduate of the Abai Kazakh Tecaher’s Training Institute.

(1974) is a public prosecutor of Shymkent city.

Born in Chimkent region is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been appointed to the post in August 2018.

Nauryzbai Utpenov (1977) is the Supreme Mufti, chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

Graduated from the Imam Al Bukhari Islamic Institute in Tashkent, Islamic Institute at the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Abai Kazakh National University, Nur-Mubarak University of Islamic Culture of Egypt.

Has been acting since February 2020.

(1991) is a Kazakh boxer, international master of sport.

Born in West Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University, Tourism and Sports Academy of Almaty.

He won the gold medal of the Welterweight Class (69 kg) at the 2016 Olympic Games. Yeleussinov is a two-time Asian Games winner, multiple champion of Kazakhstan.