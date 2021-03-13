Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 13. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 March 2021, 08:00
March 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of March.


NAMES

photo

Mukan Tulebayev (1913-1960) is a well-known Kazakh composer, People's Artist of the USSR, laureate of the USSR State Prize, one of the authors of the anthem of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Almaty teacher's training school.

Jointly with Evgenii Brusilovky and Lateef Hamidi, Tulebayev wrote the music to the State Anthem of Kazakh SSR (1945-1992) and the Anthem of Kazakhstan (1992-2006).

Nauryz Aidarov (1956) is the Deputy Secretary General of TURKPA.

Born in Taraz is the graduate of the Abai Kazakh Tecaher’s Training Institute.

photo

Maksat Kozhabayev (1974) is a public prosecutor of Shymkent city.

Born in Chimkent region is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been appointed to the post in August 2018.

Nauryzbai Utpenov (1977) is the Supreme Mufti, chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

Graduated from the Imam Al Bukhari Islamic Institute in Tashkent, Islamic Institute at the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Abai Kazakh National University, Nur-Mubarak University of Islamic Culture of Egypt.

Has been acting since February 2020.

photo

Daniyar Yeleussinov (1991) is a Kazakh boxer, international master of sport.

Born in West Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University, Tourism and Sports Academy of Almaty.

He won the gold medal of the Welterweight Class (69 kg) at the 2016 Olympic Games. Yeleussinov is a two-time Asian Games winner, multiple champion of Kazakhstan.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana