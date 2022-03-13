Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    13 March 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 13.

    DATES

    The International Day of Planetariums is celebrated on the second Sunday in March. The day was established in Italy in 1991 and has spread to countries around the world.

    EVENTS

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Libya establish diplomatic relations.

    2003 – JSC National Company Kazakhstan Engineering is set up.

    2014 – The Library of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy is founded.

    2017 – The Kuddus Kuzhamyarov State National Uighur Theatre of Musical Comedy, State National Korean Theatre of Musical Comedy, and National German Dramatic Theatre are officially given the status of an academy.

    2018 – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signs the decree promoting the creative heritage of Kazakh poet and thinker Abai.

    2019 – As part of the Rukhani Janghyru program the exhibition of contemporary Kazakh artist, public figure, and art dealer Leila Makhat is opened at the Galateca gallery in the Romanian capital.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year