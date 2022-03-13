March 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 13.

DATES

The International Day of Planetariums is celebrated on the second Sunday in March. The day was established in Italy in 1991 and has spread to countries around the world.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and Libya establish diplomatic relations.

2003 – JSC National Company Kazakhstan Engineering is set up.

2014 – The Library of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy is founded.

2017 – The Kuddus Kuzhamyarov State National Uighur Theatre of Musical Comedy, State National Korean Theatre of Musical Comedy, and National German Dramatic Theatre are officially given the status of an academy.

2018 – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signs the decree promoting the creative heritage of Kazakh poet and thinker Abai.

2019 – As part of the Rukhani Janghyru program the exhibition of contemporary Kazakh artist, public figure, and art dealer Leila Makhat is opened at the Galateca gallery in the Romanian capital.



