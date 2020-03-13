March 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 13.

1992 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Great Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya establish diplomatic relations.

2001 - The plaque commemorating Kairat Ryskulbekov is installed at the dormitory of the Kazakh State Architecture and Construction Academy. Kairat Ryskulbekov (1966-1988) participates in the Zheltoqsan Riot of 1986 in Alma-Ata (now Almaty). He is sentenced to the death penalty, which is later replaced by 20 years of imprisonment. Kairat Ryskulbekov dies under unclear circumstances in the Semipalatinsk prison on the way to the place of confinement in 1988. In 1992, he is posthumously exonerated. In 1996, he is posthumously awarded the title of the Hero of Kazakhstan by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2003 - Kazakhstan Engineering National Company JSC is established for the purposes of improving the management system of the military-industrial complex of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2014 - The Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation is created.

2018 - The President of Uzbekistan inks the resolution promoting the heritage of Abai Qunanbaiuly, a great Kazakh poet and philosopher.