    March 12. Today's Birthdays

    12 March 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of March.

    NAMES

    Yermek Amanshayev (1963) – Deputy Head of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office, representative of the Kazakh Government in Parliament.

    Born in Sary-Darya region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in the Kazakh language and literature in 1985.

    From 1997 to 2000, he held several posts at the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister. Between 2004 and 2006, he served as the Vice Minister of Culture, Information, and Sport of Kazakhstan. In 2008, he joined the Sh.Aimanov Kazakhfilm National Company as President. Between 2014 and 2019, he acted as Deputy Mayor of Astana city.

    Umirzak Shukeev (1964) – governor of Turkestan region. Born in Chimkent region now Turkestan, he graduated from the Moscow Economics and Statistics Institute.

    He took up his recent post in February 2019.

    Gabit Koishybayev (1972) – Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China.

    Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    He was appointed to his current post in November 2019.

    Askhat Mayemirov (1974) – director of the Musical Theatre of Young Spectators in Nur-Sultan city.

    Born in Uralsk city, he graduated from the Utemisov West Kazakhstan State University, Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Art, did an internship at Université Sorbonne Nouvelle Paris, earned his master’s degree in drama from the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts.

    He took up his recent post in October 2020.

    Kuanysh Yergaliyev (1982) – Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, Tulane University, Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economics University.

    He was appointed to his current post in June 2021.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

