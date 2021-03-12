Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 12. Today's Birthdays

12 March 2021
12 March 2021, 08:00
March 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of March.

photo

Yermek Amanshayev (1963) – Deputy Head of the Kazkah Prime Minister’s Office, representative of the Kazakh Government in Parliament.

Born in Sary-Darya region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in the Kazakh language and literature in 1985.

From 1997 to 2000, he held several posts at the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Between 2004 and 2006, he served as the Vice Minister of Culture, Information, and Sport of Kazakhstan. In 2008, he joined the Sh.Aimanov Kazakhfilm National Company as President. Between 2014 and 2019, he acted as Deputy Mayor of Astana city.

photo

Umirzak Shukeev (1964) – the governor of Turkestan region. Born in Chimkent region now Turkestan, he graduated from the Moscow Economics and Statistics Institute.






photo

Gabit Koishybayev (1972) – the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China. Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.





photo

Askhat Mayemirov (1974) – the director of the Kalibek Kuanyshbayev Kazakh State Academic Music and Drama Theatre.

Born in Uralsk city, he graduated from the Utemisov West Kazakhstan State University, Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Art, did an internship at Université Sorbonne Nouvelle Paris, earned his master’s degree in drama from the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts.



photo

Kuanysh Yergaliyev (1982) – the Suleyman Demirel rector.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, Tulane University, Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economics University.


