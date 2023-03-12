Go to the main site
    March 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    12 March 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 12.

    DATES

    World Day Against Cyber Censorship is held to rally support for a single, unrestricted Internet that is accessible to all and to draw attention to the ways that governments around the world are deterring and censoring free speech online.

    The International Day of Planetariums is celebrated on the second Sunday in March. The day was established in Italy in 1991 and has spread to countries around the world.

    EVENTS

    1993– The Kazakh private airline Azamat operates the first flight in independent Kazakhstan history from Almaty to Sharjah on new TU-154m aircraft.

    1999– The Street where the Kazakh Embassy in Egypt is situated is named after Abai in Cairo.

    2002– The 1st Congress of Journalists of Kazakhstan is held.

    2010– A final decision on Kazakhstan’s accession to the Bologna Process is taken in Budapest, Hungary.

    2010– The opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan covering Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt is held in Dresden, Germany.

    2013- The official opening of the Year of the prominent Kazakh composer Mukhan Tulebayev takes place at the concert hall of the State Art Museum of Ankara, Turkey.

    2017– The images of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin and the national flag of Kazakhstan appear on the WBC belt.

    2017- Kazakh athlete Islam Bozbayev wins the 90km gold at the 2017 Judo Grand Slam Baku.

    2019– The International IT University is accredited for the first time in history of Kazakh universities by ASIIN.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

