March 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 12.

DATES

The Day of Land Management, Geogesy, and Cartography in Kazakhstan.

World Day Against Cyber Censorship is held to rally support for a single, unrestricted Internet that is accessible to all and to draw attention to the ways that governments around the world are deterring and censoring free speech online.

Sun-Earth Day established by NASA and ESA is observed on March 11.

EVENTS

1993 – The Kazakh private airline Azamat operates the first flight in independent Kazakhstan history from Almaty to Sharjah on the new TU-154m plane.

1999 – The Street where the Kazakh Embassy in Egypt is situation is named after Abai in Cairo.

2002 – The 1st Congress of Journalists of Kazakhstan is held.

2010 – A final decision on Kazakhstan’s accession to the Bologna Process is taken in Budapest, Hungary.

2010 – The opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan covering Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt is held in Dresden, Germany.

2013 - The official opening of the Year of the prominent Kazakh composer Mukhan Tulebayev takes place at the concert hall of the State Art Museum of Ankara, Turkey.

2017 – The images of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin and the national flag of Kazakhstan appear on the WBC belt.

2019 – The International IT University is accredited for the first time in history of Kazakh universities by ASIIN.