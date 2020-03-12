March 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 11.

1993 – Kazakhstan launches its first ever flight from Almaty to Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates.

1999 – A street in Cairo, Egypt, is named after outstanding Kazakh poet, composer and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev.

2002 – I Congress of Kazakhstan Journalists takes place. The organizers are the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan and Association of TV&Radio Broadcasters.

2010 – A final decision on the accession of Kazakhstan to the Bologna Declaration is adopted in Budapest, Hungary.

2010 – Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan is opened in Dresden, Germany.

2013 – Ankara hosts a ceremony of official opening of the Year of outstanding Kazakh composer Mukan Tolebayev who greatly contributed to the development of the Kazakh classical music.

2014 – Permanent representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Seychelles to the United Nations – Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Marie-Louise Potter – sign a Joint Communiqué on establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in New York.

2017 – Image of Gennady Golovkin and the National Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan appear on the belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC).

2017 – Kazakhstani judoka Islam Bozbayev wins a gold medal at the Grand Slam Tournament in Baku in men’s 90kg weight division.



