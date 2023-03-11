Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 11. Today's Birthdays

    11 March 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of March.

    Yerkebek Argymbayev (1947)– President of the Red Crescent Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan public organization.







    Alexander Milyutin (1960) – statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament (since 1999).


    Yerbol Ismailov (1965) – Judge at the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Murat Nurtleu (1976) – Chief of the Republic of Kazakhstan President’s Executive Office.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Lithuanian FM calls for expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan
    Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap