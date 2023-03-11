Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 11. Today's Birthdays

11 March 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of March.

Yerkebek Argymbayev (1947)– President of the Red Crescent Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan public organization.







Alexander Milyutin (1960) – statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament (since 1999).

Yerbol Ismailov (1965) – Judge at the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Murat Nurtleu (1976) – Chief of the Republic of Kazakhstan President’s Executive Office.


