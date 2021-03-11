Go to the main site
    March 11. Today's Birthdays

    11 March 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of March.

    NAMES

    Yerkebek Argymbayev (1974) is the president of the Red Crescent Society of Kazakhstan.

    Native of Almaty is the graduate of the Alma-Ata State Medical institute, Alma-Ata Higher Party School.

    Since 1992 worked as the Deputy Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan, since 1994 as the director general of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Society of Kazakhstan.

    Has been working since March 2002.

    Alexander Milyutin (1960) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, chair of the ecology and nature management committee.

    Born in Altai Territory is the graduate of the Semipalatinsk civil construction college, Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University.

    Prior served as deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VI convocation, chair of the ecology and nature management committee (2012-2016).

    Has been acting since January 2021.

    Yerbol Ismailov (1965) is the Kazakh Supreme Court judge.

    Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

    In 1998-2002 acted as Astana city judge.

    Has been serving since April 2002.



    Murat Nurtleu (1976) is the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

    Prior to the appointment worked as Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan in 2019-2021.

    Has been appointed to the post February 2021.



    Yerzhan Zhunissov (1985) is the director at Elorda Aqparat LLP.

    Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Abai Kazakh National University, Marmara University.

    In 2019-2021 acted as the director general at Orda FM Radio.

    Has been working since February 2021.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
