Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 11. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 March 2021, 08:00
March 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of March.

NAMES

photo

Yerkebek Argymbayev (1974) is the president of the Red Crescent Society of Kazakhstan.

Native of Almaty is the graduate of the Alma-Ata State Medical institute, Alma-Ata Higher Party School.

Since 1992 worked as the Deputy Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan, since 1994 as the director general of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Society of Kazakhstan.

Has been working since March 2002.

photo

Alexander Milyutin (1960) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, chair of the ecology and nature management committee.

Born in Altai Territory is the graduate of the Semipalatinsk civil construction college, Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University.

Prior served as deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VI convocation, chair of the ecology and nature management committee (2012-2016).

Has been acting since January 2021.

photo

Yerbol Ismailov (1965) is the Kazakh Supreme Court judge.

Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

In 1998-2002 acted as Astana city judge.

Has been serving since April 2002.



photo

Murat Nurtleu (1976) is the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Prior to the appointment worked as Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan in 2019-2021.

Has been appointed to the post February 2021.



photo

Yerzhan Zhunissov (1985) is the director at Elorda Aqparat LLP.

Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Abai Kazakh National University, Marmara University.

In 2019-2021 acted as the director general at Orda FM Radio.

Has been working since February 2021.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana