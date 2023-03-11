March 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 11.

World Day of Muslim Culture, Peace, Dialogue, and Film is marked annually on March 11. Writer and producer from California Javed Mohammed proclaimed it in 2010. The aim of this day is to propagate the culture of Muslim nations, its uniqueness, and diversity as well as to use various forms of art to create bridges between the cultures for a dialogue and mutual understanding with the representatives of other religions.

Land Management, Geodesy, and Cartography Day in the Republic of Kazakhstan is marked on the second Saturday of March as per the Governmental decree as of October 31, 2017.

European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism was proclaimed by the European Parliament in memory of 200 victims of the Madrid terrorist attack which occurred on March 11, 2004, as well as the victims of the London 2005 blasts which killed more than 50 people.

EVENTS

1937– Kazakh SSR Red Crescent Society is established.

1996– Under a presidential decree, the Kazakh Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the Ministry of Science and New Technologies are united into the central executive structure of the Government – The Ministry of Sciences – Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

2011– Buiratau national nature reserve is set up in the territory of Yereimentau district of Akmola region and in Ossakarovka district of Karaganda region. The total area of the national park is 88,968 hectares.

2014– Permanent representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Seychelles to the UN - Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Marie-Louise Potter - sign a Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations in New York.

2014– Kazakhstan’s stand is ranked among the top-3 stands of the Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin 2014. The Republic of Kazakhstan takes 3rd place in «Asia, Pacific and Australia» category. South Korea is the first and Malaysia is the second.

2016– Park named after Tattimbet, an outstanding Kazakh poet and kuishi (a person who plays dombra), is unveiled in Turkish Ankara. The park was opened in celebration of the poet’s 200th anniversary and under the auspices of the Kazakh Embassy in Türkiye, TURKSOY and the administration of Etimesgut district of Ankara.

2018– Kazakhstani boxers – Kairat Yeraliyev, Ablaikhan Zhussupov, Vassiliy Levit, Kamshibek Kunkabayev and Bek Nurmaganbet take a gold medal at the 37thy International GeeeBee tournament. Another boxer Olzhas Bainiyazov wins a silver medal. The Kazakh team ranks first in the overall medal standings.

2018– Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova is awarded BraVo international professional musical prize in the nomination «A Glimpse into the Future».

2019– The Al-Farabi Kazakh national University launches a dual-diploma Smart City program as part of the Digital Kazakhstan project.



